Paul H. Wrocklage Paul H. Wrocklage, age 91, passed away February 14, 2020 in Akron, Ohio. Born in Witten Annen, Germany on February 27, 1928 to Fritz and Emmy (Hallwas) Wrocklage. The family immigrated to the United States that same year settling in Bronx, N.Y. Paul served with the 82nd Airborne from March 1946 to September 1947. He received his B.S in Chemistry from Polytechnic Institute of N.Y. and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from University of Wisconsin. He married Florence Staker of Portsmouth, Ohio on June 23, 1956 and was employed by Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Akron, retiring in 1986 with 30 years of service. He has lived in this area since 1956 and Suffield since 1967. He was preceded in death by his son, Clayton in 2019. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Florence; daughters, Laura (Russ), Jenifer (Doug), and Alison (Ron); grandchildren, Nicolas, Natasha, Matthew (Elizabeth), Michael, Andrew, Amanda, Nicole, and Danielle. Services are Private. www.arnoldfuneralhome.com Arnold Funeral Home, 330-455-0349
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 18, 2020