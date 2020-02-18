Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
330-455-0349
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Wrocklage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul H. Wrocklage


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul H. Wrocklage Obituary
Paul H. Wrocklage Paul H. Wrocklage, age 91, passed away February 14, 2020 in Akron, Ohio. Born in Witten Annen, Germany on February 27, 1928 to Fritz and Emmy (Hallwas) Wrocklage. The family immigrated to the United States that same year settling in Bronx, N.Y. Paul served with the 82nd Airborne from March 1946 to September 1947. He received his B.S in Chemistry from Polytechnic Institute of N.Y. and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from University of Wisconsin. He married Florence Staker of Portsmouth, Ohio on June 23, 1956 and was employed by Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Akron, retiring in 1986 with 30 years of service. He has lived in this area since 1956 and Suffield since 1967. He was preceded in death by his son, Clayton in 2019. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Florence; daughters, Laura (Russ), Jenifer (Doug), and Alison (Ron); grandchildren, Nicolas, Natasha, Matthew (Elizabeth), Michael, Andrew, Amanda, Nicole, and Danielle. Services are Private. www.arnoldfuneralhome.com Arnold Funeral Home, 330-455-0349
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -