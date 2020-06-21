Paul Cosma, beloved husband, father, grand and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home in Hudson with the company of his family on May 30, 2020 at the age of 87. Paul was married to his wife Leonore for nearly 65 years and made Hudson, Ohio their home for 61 years. Born in Cleveland, Ohio. Paul served in the Korean War, where he was stationed in Korea, Japan and Hawaii. After college he became an engineer with the Western Reserve telephone company in Hudson. He coached little league baseball, was active in the Kiwanis, sat as the co-district commissioner of the Hudson chapter of the U.S. Pony Clubs Inc. He was a member of the West Country Beagles Hunt Club, enjoyed sailing, golf, poker and was a regular Red Cross blood donor. He was unfailingly generous, a kind and loving husband and father, always ready with his friendly smile and quick wit. His partnership with his wife Lee extended well beyond their loving and lasting marriage. Together, they built their farm in Hudson into a premiere equestrian facility, providing training for riders and horses for the last six decades; its legacy continues today under the direction of daughter Kim Segedy. Paul loved to visit with all the people that came to the farm, in later life driving around on his four wheel scooter and then his wheelchair, with treats for the kids and warm greetings for the parents and grandparents. Paul is survived by his wife, Leonore; his sons, Chris Cosma (Denise) of New York and Paul Cosma (Monique) of New Orleans; daughter, Kim Segedy of Aurora; grandchildren, Shay Bullin, William Segedy (Vanessa), Dessa Cosma, Samatha Cooper (Gary), Julian and Gabriel Cosma, and Jackson Cosma; great grandchildren, Jett Bullin, Bransen Cooper, Camden Segedy, Jocelyn Cooper; two sisters, Anne Braun and Rosemarie Martin; sisters in-law, Deanna Clucus and Valarie Kramer; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by brothers, John and Raymond; sister, Betty Bobal; son, Brian; and son-in-law, Dr. Arthur Segedy. A funeral mass will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hudson. To help protect the health of our mother, we request anyone visiting to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Paul's name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society 1-800-344-4867. (ADAMS MASON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 330-535-9186)