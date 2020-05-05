Paul James Swank, 95, of Stow, formerly of Chagrin Falls, passed away May 3, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Oscar and Sarah (Robertson) Swank. Paul graduated from Shaw High School before enlisting in the United States Army in 1943. He served as an Army Scout, earning the Infantry Combat Badge and a Bronze Star during World War II. After his service to his country, Paul received his Master's in Education. Paul married Betty (King) and together they raised their family of four boys. He taught at the West Geauga School District, from where he retired. He is survived by his sons, Donald, David (Katy), James, and Eric Swank; grandchildren, Lena Walters, Sarah Mantooth, James Paul Swank, and Matthew Swank; eight great grandchildren; and his sister Dorothy McCue. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Betty. Due to the current health situation, all services are private. Paul will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. Please share your memories at Paul's Book of Memories at dunn-quigley.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2020.