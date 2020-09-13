1/1
Paul James Wood
Paul James Wood, of Hudson, passed away suddenly Sunday, September 6, 2020. Preceded in death by his Father, Jim Wood and Mother, Maureen (Hart) Wood, Paul is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kim (Thayer) Wood; he is also survived by son, Tyler Wood (Monica) of Willoughby; his daughter, Erin Wood of Kent; his son, Travis Wood of Hudson; his brother, Patrick (Karen) Wood of North Carolina; his sister, Colleen Wood of Connecticut and his mother-in-law, Connie Walker, of Mogadore. He is survived by and will be missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, including the Burdette family of Mount Vernon, and the Thayer family of Cuyahoga Falls. Paul also leaves many lifelong friends who were truly family, including the Snyder family of Hudson and the Stack family of Houston, TX. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be contributed to the Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate in support of building and improving homes for veterans. Paul's greatest legacy is his family and friends, they were his world. One of Paul's true joys in life was cooking and feeding those he loved. He was a talented chef and treasured bringing people together around his food and meals eaten together. He lived by a phrase his father taught him... "there's always room for one more at the dinner table". His recipes will live on in kitchens around the country. To view the tribute video or share condolences with the family, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
