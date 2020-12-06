1/1
Paul Jerome DeMita
Paul Jerome DeMita, 55, passed away unexpectedly on November 29, 2020. Paul was born in Akron, Ohio. He was raised in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Paul was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School and attended Stark State College. For the past 25 years, Paul was a Supervisor at a group home for men with intellectual and developmental disabilities. These men became his second family. During this time, he also worked at another group home as a Support Professional. In his spare time, he enjoyed cooking for his friends and family. Paul will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and wonderful sense of humor. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Lydia DeMita and Frank and Olive Ritter. He is survived by his parents, Jerry and Sandra DeMita; his sisters, Kim (Mike) Kubasek and Alyce (Kevin) Hoffman. He was a beloved uncle to Kory, Allison, Abigail and Adaline Kubasek and Jordan and Jared Paul Hoffman. Not having kids of his own, he was so proud of his nieces and nephews. He loved and spoiled them all. They all adored their Uncle Paul. Private immediate family ceremony will be held to honor Paul's life. Donation are requested to be made to: Arc Alliance (which supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities), 3075 Ridge Pike Eagleville, PA 19403 or Haven of Rest, havenofrest.org In memory of Paul DeMita




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 6, 2020
JERRY & SANDY ,SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSSS, SENDING PRAYERS. (BILL HOVATTER)
