Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Paul (Roger) Johnson

Paul (Roger) Johnson Obituary
THEN AND NOW Paul (Roger) Johnson, 83, passed away on April 18, 2020. Roger was born August 6,1936 to the late Thomas and Stella Johnson. He attended South High School in Akron. Roger joined the U.S. Army in 1958 and was tank main gunner while serving in Germany as a member of the 66th Armor Charlie Co., 4th Armored Division, Patton's Hell on Wheels. Roger was a member of the Plasterer's Union Local 109 and later became an independent drywall contractor. In his younger years, Roger enjoyed golfing, playing cards, bowling, drag racing, and fishing. In addition to his parents; Roger was preceded in death by his step-father, Jack Emde; sister, Betty Hoffman. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Donna; son, Wade (Suzanne Hellyer) Johnson; granddaughter, Alana Johnson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Roger will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
