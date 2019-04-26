|
Paul Joseph Bisesi
Paul Joseph Bisesi, 77, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Paul was born in Akron, Ohio to John and Rosella Bisesi (nee O'Brien) in June 1941. A devout Catholic, Paul was raised in the church and kept the faith for life. He attended Buchtel High School in Akron, graduating in 1960. Paul attended Akron University before enlisting in the Ohio National Guard during the Vietnam War.
Paul worked as a salesman, employed by various retail outlets in Northeast Ohio before retiring in 2003. He moved to Tampa, Florida in 2016.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Darlene (nee Shultz) of Tampa, Florida; daughter Deanna Merrick of Westerville, Ohio; son, Phil of Tampa, Florida; sister, Mary Ann (Ben) Donatelli of Akron; brother, John (Mary Ann) of Ashland; grandchildren Zac Clucus, Mira and Julia Bisesi, and Jaxon Merrick.
Paul chose to be cremated, with a memorial service to be held later in Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2019