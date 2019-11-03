|
Paul Kirschbaum, 80 years old, passed away peacefully like a candle in the wind, on Wednesday Oct. 30, 2019 at Akron General Hospital. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Paul and Elisabeth Kirschbaum. The most important to him in life was his wife and family. He was married to Carol for 58 years. As an independent manufacture's representative, his passion was to travel and meet customers. Many of his customers became friends. Having these friends and family was a life well lived. Paul was preceded in death by his son, Erich and brother, Waldemar (Florence) Kirschbaum. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; son, David (Heather) and their children, Olivia and Alexandra; brother-in-law, Russ Drover; niece, Lynda Monahan (Chuck and sons, Eric and Peter); Jeff Kirschbaum; family in Bavaria: Kirschbaum's and BÃ¶ck's; and their dearest Jennifer Haslinger Johnson. Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Elms Chapel, 1230 W. Market St., Akron. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass in the Chapel. Donations to Dominican Sisters of Peace, 1230 W. Market St. 44313, Salvation Army, or .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2019