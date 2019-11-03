Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Elms Chapel
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Elms Chapel
1230 W. Market St
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Kirschbaum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Kirschbaum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Kirschbaum Obituary
Paul Kirschbaum, 80 years old, passed away peacefully like a candle in the wind, on Wednesday Oct. 30, 2019 at Akron General Hospital. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Paul and Elisabeth Kirschbaum. The most important to him in life was his wife and family. He was married to Carol for 58 years. As an independent manufacture's representative, his passion was to travel and meet customers. Many of his customers became friends. Having these friends and family was a life well lived. Paul was preceded in death by his son, Erich and brother, Waldemar (Florence) Kirschbaum. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; son, David (Heather) and their children, Olivia and Alexandra; brother-in-law, Russ Drover; niece, Lynda Monahan (Chuck and sons, Eric and Peter); Jeff Kirschbaum; family in Bavaria: Kirschbaum's and BÃ¶ck's; and their dearest Jennifer Haslinger Johnson. Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Elms Chapel, 1230 W. Market St., Akron. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass in the Chapel. Donations to Dominican Sisters of Peace, 1230 W. Market St. 44313, Salvation Army, or .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
Download Now