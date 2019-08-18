Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Paul L. Pratt THEN AND NOW Paul L. Pratt, 75, of Akron, passed away on August 14, 2019 after a long history of illness. He was preceded in death by sisters, Sandra Riddel and Kathleen Norman. Paul is survived by his daughters, Laura Pratt, Gina Pratt (Therese), Roseann Pratt; mother, Helen Lesniak; sister, Patricia (Dan) Rafferty; grandchildren, Ryan Pratt (Katie), Shayna Pratt, and Chelsea Pratt; great-grandson, D.J.; nephews, Dan (Karen) Rafferty, Timmy Riddel, Bryan (Marcia) Rafferty, Adam (Darla) Norman, Bubba (Kimberly) Rafferty, and Allen (Lori) Norman; and niece, Melissa Riddel. Paul was a proud member of the US Army and would later retire from Babcock & Wilcox. In his free time, he had enjoyed working on cars and piddling around. His unique personality will be missed by many. A memorial visitation will take place on Saturday August 24, 2019 from 11am until 1pm at Newcomer, Akron Chapel 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. A special thank you to all those who cared for Paul during his illness, especially Laura Pratt.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
