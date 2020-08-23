1/1
Paul Latta Townsend
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WADSWORTH -- Dr. Paul Latta Townsend, 88, passed away August 20 after a full and satisfying life. He was a man committed to the things he loved - 58 years as an optometrist, 70-plus years in Scouting, 64 years of marriage, and an abundance of family, friends and faith. Born Nov. 29, 1931 in Wadsworth, he also spent his childhood in Cuyahoga Falls, Barberton and Huntington, WV. He graduated from Wadsworth High School and went on to attend the University of Akron, playing varsity tennis there, and The Ohio State University, attaining his Doctor of Optometry degree in 1956. He operated vision practices in both Barberton and Wadsworth. He was an active member of the Wadsworth United Methodist Church and served Boy Scout Troop 402 and Pack 3402. Paul served on many professional boards and area civic organizations, played in numerous tennis leagues and tournaments, was a top local fast-pitch softball pitcher, enjoyed hiking, camping, bocce and was widely known as the "games master." He will be dearly missed by his wife, Ruth Ann (Holsberry); children, Ann O'Neill (Mike) and Shelly Davis (Jim); daughter-in-law, Jennifer; sister, Doris; brother, Jack; his dear grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and innumerable friends. He was preceded in death by son, Gregg; his parents, Jim and Ethelwyn, and brother, Jim. The characteristics that defined him - a positive outlook, collections of "anything," always-in-fashion crewcut, magic tricks, immovable convictions about faith and politics, and his general goodness and integrity - will be missed. Please send memorial donations to Troop 402 or Pack 3402, 195 Broad St., Wadsworth, OH 44281; or to Great Trail Council Friends of Scouting, 4500 Hudson Dr., Stow, OH 44224 (Memo line: In memory of Paul Townsend). Interment will be held at a later date. Hilliard Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved