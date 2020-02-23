|
|
Paul Leonard Butash passed away 2/13/2020 at the age of 93. He resided in Barberton, Phoenix and most recently, Glenmont Ohio. Dad joined the Navy at the age of 17 and was stationed at several ports, doing his duty on the USS Sable and USS Wolverine. He drove semi for most of his career and also served as a reserve police officer in Barberton. He had a great sense of humor and made many friends over his lifetime. Preceding him were his wife, Charlene; sisters, Kathrine and Lillian; brothers, William and Clarence. Dad leaves his kids, Lynn (Bill), Gayle (Roger), Mark (Evelyn) and Jeff (Cindy); grandkids, Nathan, Jessica (Jeff), Chris #1 (fiancee Brittney), Brett (Crystal), Chris #2, Tori, Joseph, and Logan (fiancee Mackenzie); great-grandkids, Kaylee, Chloe, Kally, and baby Bradley. We love you and miss you Dad.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2020