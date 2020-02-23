Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alexander Funeral Home
8612 Ohio 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 674-4811

Paul Leonard Butash

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Leonard Butash Obituary
Paul Leonard Butash passed away 2/13/2020 at the age of 93. He resided in Barberton, Phoenix and most recently, Glenmont Ohio. Dad joined the Navy at the age of 17 and was stationed at several ports, doing his duty on the USS Sable and USS Wolverine. He drove semi for most of his career and also served as a reserve police officer in Barberton. He had a great sense of humor and made many friends over his lifetime. Preceding him were his wife, Charlene; sisters, Kathrine and Lillian; brothers, William and Clarence. Dad leaves his kids, Lynn (Bill), Gayle (Roger), Mark (Evelyn) and Jeff (Cindy); grandkids, Nathan, Jessica (Jeff), Chris #1 (fiancee Brittney), Brett (Crystal), Chris #2, Tori, Joseph, and Logan (fiancee Mackenzie); great-grandkids, Kaylee, Chloe, Kally, and baby Bradley. We love you and miss you Dad.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -