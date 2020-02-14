Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Gilmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Levy Gilmore


1973 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Levy Gilmore Obituary
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Paul "Skeeter" Levy Gilmore III, 46, passed away suddenly February 11, 2020. He was a lifelong Cuyahoga Falls resident, graduating from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1991. Paul worked as an automotive technician for the past 15 years. He enjoyed fishing and camping. Preceded in death by his father, Paul L. II, he is survived by his daughters, Kaitlyn (Cory) Garrett and Mackenzie Gilmore; sons, Michael Ott and Kyle Few; grandchildren, Roselynn and William; mother, Judy (Kenneth) DeYoung; and brother, Thomas Gilmore. Friends may call 2 hours prior to a 7 p.m. memorial service on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now