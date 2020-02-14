|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Paul "Skeeter" Levy Gilmore III, 46, passed away suddenly February 11, 2020. He was a lifelong Cuyahoga Falls resident, graduating from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1991. Paul worked as an automotive technician for the past 15 years. He enjoyed fishing and camping. Preceded in death by his father, Paul L. II, he is survived by his daughters, Kaitlyn (Cory) Garrett and Mackenzie Gilmore; sons, Michael Ott and Kyle Few; grandchildren, Roselynn and William; mother, Judy (Kenneth) DeYoung; and brother, Thomas Gilmore. Friends may call 2 hours prior to a 7 p.m. memorial service on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 14, 2020