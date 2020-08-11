THEN AND NOW Paul M. Armbruster, 63, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was a life resident of Barberton and a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1975. Paul was employed by Practical Machine for over 25 years. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Barberton Liedertafel, Sokol Club and the Slovene Center. Paul loved spending time with his grandchildren, riding his bike, fishing, camping, listening to live music and was an avid Magics Fan. Preceded in death by his parents, George "Pork" and Alice Armbruster and brother, Mark; survived by his wife of 40 years, Terri (nee Baughman); children, Paul Jr. (Jennifer), Patrick (Jenifer) and Lynn (Danny); grandchildren, Anthony, Ryan, Maveric, Adeline and Donovan; seven brothers and sisters; mother-in-law, June Baughman; along with other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Barberton Manor Care Therapy Department for the care and support they gave to Paul. Paul's funeral service will be held Friday, August 14th at 10 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Rev. Mr. Robin Adair, Deacon officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. His family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. Due to the current circumstances masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
.