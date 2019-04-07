Paul M Capriulo



TOGETHER AGAIN



Paul M Capriulo, 86, passed away April 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Paul was born on April 10th 1932 in Akron, Ohio. He was a proud lifetime North Hill resident. He graduated from North High School, Class of '50.



Paul went from working as a "grease monkey" at a dealership to owning his own dealership, Taylor Pontiac, in 1978. As a graduate of North High School he loved his Vikings and was a founder of the North High School Booster Club in 1973. He was president from 1974 to 1984 while also being the trainer for the football team.



He always enjoyed Lake Erie. Building a camper from corrugated steel to create the "Silver Bullet" where he and his family spent summers at East Harbor, in Marblehead, Ohio. Finally, in 1986 he threw out his anchor on Middle Bass Island at Capriulo's Cove. Where he loved life while sharing over 30 summers with his family and friends.



He leaves a legacy of being a loving, caring, and selfless husband, father, uncle, and papa. He was very proud of his family; especially his daughters and grandchildren. We are heartbroken, but we know he and Lorene are together again and they would want us to find peace in knowing they are safe in the hands of the Lord.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorene; his parents, Ralph and Mary Capriulo; his brothers, Steve and Joe Capriulo. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters and sons-in-law, Dana and Scott Cornell, Lauran and Dana Kunze, Terry and Paula Heil; his grandchildren, Alyse Kunze, Marie Cottrill (Mark Cottrill), Alex and Andrew Heil, and Michael Cornell; as well as many nieces. nephews, and cousins.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10th, at Blessed Trinity Church, 300 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9th, at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main), 552 N, Main St., Akron, Ohio 44310. Donations may be made to Blessed Trinity Church.