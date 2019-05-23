Paul "Michael" M. Coup



Paul M. Coup (Michael), 68, passed away May 18, 2019 after a short illness. Paul was born in Cambridge, OH, and lived in the Akron area all of his life. He was a truck driver and retired from Air Gas. He loved driving and often referred to himself as "Super Trucker". He was an Army Veteran and served in Vietnam. He was preceded in death by mother, Kathryn Herman and father, Paul W. Coup. He leaves behind his long time partner and the love of his life, Rita Butler; sister, Linda (David) Pickles; brother, Charles Coup; sister, Nancy McMichen; and many extended family members. Private services will be held at a later date. Rest in peace Michael, you are so loved and will be sorely missed. You will never be forgotten. Keep on Trucking.



