1/
Paul M. Mitchem
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul M. Mitchem passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Paul, the youngest of the Mitchem triplets born on February 9, 1954 to Albert and Inez (Haywood) Mitchem. He was a graduate of East High School Class of 1972. He was employed at Eastman Chemical for 47 years. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Rose Hill Funeral Home located at 3653 W. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44333. A private family funeral and burial has been scheduled. The celebration of life ceremony will by officiated and eulogized by Evangelist Carolyn Blackmon. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
3306651700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved