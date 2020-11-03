Paul M. Mitchem passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Paul, the youngest of the Mitchem triplets born on February 9, 1954 to Albert and Inez (Haywood) Mitchem. He was a graduate of East High School Class of 1972. He was employed at Eastman Chemical for 47 years. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Rose Hill Funeral Home located at 3653 W. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44333. A private family funeral and burial has been scheduled. The celebration of life ceremony will by officiated and eulogized by Evangelist Carolyn Blackmon. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com