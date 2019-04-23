Home

Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Paul M. Shook

Paul M. Shook Obituary
Paul M. Shook

Paul M. Shook, 92, of Greentown, Ohio, passed away, Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. He was born October 21, 1926 in Canton, Ohio to the late Paul Shook and Florence Kepler Shook.

Family and friends are welcome to visit, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from noon until the time of service, beginning at 2 p.m., Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown, Ohio. Mr. Greg Kaidannek will officiate. Interment will follow at East Liberty Cemetery, Akron, Ohio. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences, please visit: heckerfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
