CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Paul M. 'Mick' Kemper II, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and sons, on September 13, 2019, after battling health issues for many years.
Paul is survived by his wife of 55 years, Alana; his sons, Mike (Katy) and Chad (Angie); grandchildren Ben, Kyle, Jason, Skye, Ethan, Riley and Eva; cousins Joyce, Gary and many others. He was preceded in death by the late Paul M. Sr. and Irene Kemper.
Born in Wheeling, WV on January 16, 1942, 'Mickey' was mostly raised in nearby Wellsburg and had so many good memories of playing in Buffalo 'Crick.'
After relocating to Ohio, he attended Cuyahoga Falls High School before entering the Air Force in 1960 with his best friends Bill Miller and Red Fickey. He was extremely proud of serving our country. While stationed at Kincheloe Air Force Base, he met his future wife, Alana Hamel, at the Bon Air, a small-town soda shop in Cedarville, MI.
Soon after, he met Alana's parents and made quite the first impression (a story he loved to share with his family and reminisce about with his father-in-law Arlo).
After two years of dating, the couple were engaged at Alana's high school graduation in 1963. By then, he was stationed in Greenland as a fuel specialist and even served a stint as a disc jockey for the base radio station.
Mick and Alana were married six months later in Alabama and settled in Niceville, FL near Eglin Air Force Base where he was stationed. In 1964, they moved to Cuyahoga Falls where he worked at the Chrysler Stamping Plant and also served as a reserve police officer in the Falls. During his 42 years of service at Chrysler, he made numerous friends, retiring in 2001.
His greatest joy in life was being a provider, husband, father, grandfather, son and friend. No matter what name he went by - Paul, Mick, Mickey, Dad, Papa or PK - he would give anyone the shirt off his back or his last dollar. His smile, sense of humor, funny faces and long list of colorful sayings could light up a room. Whenever asked how he was doing, he said, "everything's chicken but the bill....and it's chicken still."
He was an extremely kind, humble and generous man...well-liked, well-loved, and always always always wanted the best for his family. He taught us to have a strong work ethic and how to love others.
If you were lucky enough to be in his life, you knew he had your back a.k.a. 'your six.' He will be sorely missed.
His love of family drove him to take great care of his parents and Arlo. He had a soft spot for his daughters-in-law, his sons' friends and many caring neighbors, all who became family to him.
Papa treasured his time and conversations with his grandkids. Dad enjoyed football, boxing matches with his sons and their friends, classic cars, Elvis music, catalogs, playing cards, and bird-watching. He did not like squirrels.
A special Celebration of Life will be held this Saturday, September 21 from 1-4 p.m. at On Tap Grille, 4396 Kent Road in Stow.
The family would like to say a very special thank you to Dr. Michael Gedeon, who took such good care of him for so many years. Also, a very warm thank you to Crossroads Hospice, especially Terry, Megan, Luke, Mary, Heather, and many others. Special thanks to Debbie and Michelle for all of their support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to Crossroads Hospice of Green: https://crhcf.org/donate/ or Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation, 10810 E. 45th Street, Suite 300, Tulsa, OK 74146. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 20, 2019