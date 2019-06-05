Paul Michael Liikala



Paul Michael Liikala, 72, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born and raised in Perry, Ohio to loving parents Helen (Haytcher) and Arthur Liikala who are now deceased.



Paul graduated from Perry High School, Lake County in 1964, Kent State University in 1969 with a Degree in Education and received a Master of Public School Administration from the University of Akron.



He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marcia (Little) Liikala; son, Mark Liikala (Deanna Corpe); daughters, Amy Liikala Conwi (Ramil), Lisa Liikala Johnson (Paul); grandchildren, Andrew Liikala, Lindsey Liikala, Ethan Conwi, Luke Conwi, Alexander Johnson, Gabe Johnson; sister, Kathy Retz (Welcome); sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda and Leroy Reedy.



Paul worked his entire 37 year career at Coventry Local Schools and taught middle and high school social studies for 20 years. He became principal at Lakeview Elementary school for the remaining 17 years. Paul left a lasting positive impact on so many students, parents, and teachers. He was a beloved teacher, principal, role model, mentor and leader. Paul wanted to thank Coventry for allowing him to educate their children. This was a true honor for him.



In the 1970's Paul started writing and doing photography for outdoor magazines. He wrote for many publications to include: Great Lakes Angler, Outdoor News, Fur-Fish-Game, Ohio Valley Outdoors, Midwest Outdoors, Virginia Sportsman, Outdoor Life, Record Publishing, Bassin', Sports Afield, and Fins & Feathers. He was a member of the Outdoor Writers of America and past president and active member of the Outdoor Writers of Ohio. He received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Ohio Outdoor Writers and the 2019 People's Choice Photo Award. In addition to writing, Paul started a radio show with Bill Ignizio called The Tackle Box in the 1986. He continued the popular show with good friend, Bill Kiel.



Paul enjoyed the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and loved fishing trips to the Niagara River, Lake Erie and countless lakes and streams with his beloved friends. His ultimate passion was spending time with his grandchildren by sharing his knowledge of nature through hiking, fishing, archery/riflery, camping, and wading in the streams. He was a devoted husband and father, loyal friend, inspiring teacher and principal.



Friends may call THURSDAY, June 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron, OH 44333. Funeral Services will be held Noon, FRIDAY at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, we suggest contributions be sent to The Paul Liikala Scholarship, Coventry Local Schools, 3257 Cormany Rd., Akron, OH 44319.