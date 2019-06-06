|
|
Paul Michael Liikala
Paul Michael Liikala, 72, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born and raised in Perry, Ohio to loving parents Helen (Haytcher) and Arthur Liikala who are now deceased.
Friends may call THURSDAY, June 6 from 4 to7 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron, OH 44333. Funeral Services will be held Noon, FRIDAY at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, we suggest contributions be sent to The Paul Liikala Scholarship, Coventry Local Schools, 3257 Cormany Rd., Akron, OH 44319. To share a Memory, send a Condolence or visit the Tribute Wall at www.bilowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 6, 2019