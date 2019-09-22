|
Paul R. Davis Paul Davis, 91, passed away September 18, 2019. Born in Akron, he had lived in Tallmadge most of his life. Paul retired from Goodyear Tire after 34 years of service. He was a member of the Goodyear Foreman's Club, Goodyear Tuesday Monthly Breakfast Club and an avid sports fan. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Joan; his niece, Nancy Boyd and nephew, Dr. Jeff Garner and their families. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Alberta (Paul) Kendel, Linda (Jim) Hazel and their families and brother-in-law, Harold Ott. Paul has three generations of nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. The family would like to thank all the staff from Harbor Light Hospice for their gentle care. Visitation will be 11:00 until 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle) with private services following. Interment will be at Tallmadge Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019