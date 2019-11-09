Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Hauser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul R. Hauser


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul R. Hauser Obituary
Paul "Bob" R. Hauser, 70, of Akron, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Bob was born to parents, Paul and Brenda Hauser on March 13, 1949 in Akron, OH. Preceding him in death are his parents; brother Danny and sister, Sarah. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Linda, of 34 years; children, David Hauser, Heather (Ed) Yates, Kim Vest, Jim (Jen) Vest, Brent (Shannon) Hauser, and Justin Hauser; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda "Tink" Hahn; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation will take place on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron from 2 p.m.to 4 p.m. www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now