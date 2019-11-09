|
|
Paul "Bob" R. Hauser, 70, of Akron, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Bob was born to parents, Paul and Brenda Hauser on March 13, 1949 in Akron, OH. Preceding him in death are his parents; brother Danny and sister, Sarah. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Linda, of 34 years; children, David Hauser, Heather (Ed) Yates, Kim Vest, Jim (Jen) Vest, Brent (Shannon) Hauser, and Justin Hauser; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda "Tink" Hahn; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation will take place on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron from 2 p.m.to 4 p.m. www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 9, 2019