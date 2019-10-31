|
Paul R. Henry, Sr., 84, passed away on October 29, 2019. Paul was born in Morgantown, W.Va., and resided in Cuyahoga Falls most of his life. He was a member of the Laborers Union 894, and First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, David Gilbert and Madelene (Hacker) Henry; sisters, Kathleen Phillips, Pauline Casteel, Dorothy Moore, Doris Henry, and Ann Russell; brothers, Gilbert, Hillis, and Charles Henry. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Shirley; children: Sudonna Lero and Paul Henry, Jr.; sister, Betty (Robert) McIe; grandchildren Nikita, Joseph, Joshua, Rachael, and Leah. Guests are welcome for visitation on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4 - 5 p.m., with the funeral service beginning immediately following visitation at 5 p.m. at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St. Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul's honor to the , https://action.lung.org/. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
