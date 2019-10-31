Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Paul R. Henry Sr. Obituary
Paul R. Henry, Sr., 84, passed away on October 29, 2019. Paul was born in Morgantown, W.Va., and resided in Cuyahoga Falls most of his life. He was a member of the Laborers Union 894, and First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, David Gilbert and Madelene (Hacker) Henry; sisters, Kathleen Phillips, Pauline Casteel, Dorothy Moore, Doris Henry, and Ann Russell; brothers, Gilbert, Hillis, and Charles Henry. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Shirley; children: Sudonna Lero and Paul Henry, Jr.; sister, Betty (Robert) McIe; grandchildren Nikita, Joseph, Joshua, Rachael, and Leah. Guests are welcome for visitation on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4 - 5 p.m., with the funeral service beginning immediately following visitation at 5 p.m. at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St. Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul's honor to the , https://action.lung.org/. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 31, 2019
