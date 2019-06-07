Paul R. Kennedy



Paul R. Kennedy, age 90, went home to be with the Lord on June 3, 2019.



He was born in Terra Haute, IN to Paul T. Kennedy and Elizabeth I. (McBride) Kennedy. He grew up in Akron, OH, was a graduate of East High School, he lettered three years on swim team and was a World War II Navy 103rd BATTALION SEABEE serving in the Philippines. After being discharged, he worked for Ohio Bell Telephone Co.



Paul married his high school sweetheart, Yvonne E. Dunlap and attended night school at the University of Akron on the GI Bill. While at the U of A, he was certified as a Water Safety Instructor for the American Red Cross and taught Swimming & Life Saving as a volunteer for the next 16 years. He went to work at the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. June 1950 and retired 37 years later from Compound Process Development as Project Engineer in charge of mixing systems. His specialty: Trouble-Shooting Banburys and other types of mixing equipment.



Paul sort of backed his way into the job in 1967 as a compounder when he discovered that many of the compounding problems could be traced back to the mixing equipment or how it was operated. So valuable was his work that in 1968 Paul was given the coveted Dinsmore Award, Goodyear's highest recognition for R&D personnel.



Paul is well known as "Mr. Banbury" to GIC production engineering and development around the world because he's been to every Goodyear Tire plant and 90% of the Industrial Products plants in the USA and overseas covering over 50 plants. He received the Tech Center 1983 Goodyear Spirit Award bronze medallion for his total commitment to his company, community and country. Paul was contacted after his retirement May 31, 1987 from GT&R by Farrel Corp. of Ansonia, Connecticut, makers of rubber and plastic equipment, to be a consultant as a Process Application Engineer.



He traveled the USA and the world again covering 66 plants and starting up several tire plants for another 6-1/2 years before really retiring.



Paul was a member of Akron Lodges #645 & #83 F&AM (62+ years), 32 Degree Scottish Rite Valley of Akron Mason (58+ years) and the American Legion Post #281 Cuyahoga Falls. He was happiest designing and building model train bridges and accessories for O&G Gauge trains.



Paul is survived by his wife of 71 years, Yvonne E. Kennedy, and is survived by son, Jeffery P. Kennedy.



As per Paul's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com.