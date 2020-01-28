|
|
Rev. Paul R. Staats, born December 6, 1928, went to be with the Lord January 24, 2020, to be reunited with family and friends. He was a dedicated pastor, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. His life spoke fo itself. Friends and family will be received Saturday, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at Harmony Baptist Church, 1127 Southeast Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278. Funeral service will immediately follow the visitation on Saturday, 11 a.m., with Rev. Bernard Christy officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron. Donations may be made to Harmony Baptist Church. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 28, 2020