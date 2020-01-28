Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM
Harmony Baptist Church
1127 Southeast Avenue
Tallmadge, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Harmony Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Akron, OH
Paul R. Staats Obituary
Rev. Paul R. Staats, born December 6, 1928, went to be with the Lord January 24, 2020, to be reunited with family and friends. He was a dedicated pastor, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. His life spoke fo itself. Friends and family will be received Saturday, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at Harmony Baptist Church, 1127 Southeast Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278. Funeral service will immediately follow the visitation on Saturday, 11 a.m., with Rev. Bernard Christy officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron. Donations may be made to Harmony Baptist Church. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 28, 2020
