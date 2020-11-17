Paul Roger Ramsey Sr., 70, of Canal Fulton, Ohio lost his battle with cancer in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family on November 14, 2020. Paul was preceded in death by his daughter, Virginia "Ginny"; mother and father, Mary and Denver; and brother, Dean. He is survived by his loving wife, Edna of 44 years; son, Rob Ramsey, Andrew Ramsey, Sheila (Bill) Woods, Mary (Terrence) Bender, Thomas (Brittany) Ramsey, and Paul Roger Ramsey Jr.; along with many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to every one. Paul retired in 2016 from his job as a machine fabricator. Paul spent his free time with family, and enjoyed working on automobiles and computers. He also enjoyed working on puzzles and watching old westerns. Paul was always there to help out anyone who needed help. A special thank you to his nurse Julie from Cleveland Clinic Hospice care for all of her loving support. The family would also like to extend a thank you to Newcomer Funeral Home for the help of their caring staff in our most difficult times. Paul's family will plan a celebration of his life at a future date, as he did not wish to have formal services.