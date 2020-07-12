1/1
Paul Scott Simmons
Paul Scott Simmons, age 49, passed away on July 8, 2020. Scottie was a life resident of Akron, and was a graduate of Springfield High School. He enjoyed hiking and playing the guitar, and loved Rock and Roll music. Scottie is survived by his son, James Phillip Haley; parents, Paul and Phyllis Simmons; and sisters, Lorie Simmons (David Dettling) and Debra Segin. Family and friends will be received Monday, July 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Private burial will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
July 12, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
