Paul Scott Simmons, age 49, passed away on July 8, 2020. Scottie was a life resident of Akron, and was a graduate of Springfield High School. He enjoyed hiking and playing the guitar, and loved Rock and Roll music. Scottie is survived by his son, James Phillip Haley; parents, Paul and Phyllis Simmons; and sisters, Lorie Simmons (David Dettling) and Debra Segin. Family and friends will be received Monday, July 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Private burial will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com