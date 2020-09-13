On Thursday, September 3, 2020, Paul Steven Szalay, passed away at the age of 74. Paul was born on May 25, 1946, in Akron, Ohio to Paul and Margaret "Moncie" Szalay. Paul grew up in Peninsula, Ohio, where he was a standout basketball player and graduated from Woodridge High School in 1964. He worked at the family farm, the Szalay's Sweet Corn Farm, before going to work for Akron Welding from which he retired in 2003. Paul continued farming his land in the Merriman Valley throughout his life, growing and selling pumpkins with his three children. When not working or farming, Paul could often be found hiking in the valley with his dogs, Matt, Max, and Brie, or gathering friends and family for large Sunday dinners. Paul was known and loved by so many for his sense of humor, his kindness, his playful spirit and love of quoting Shakespeare. Paul was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jeanie (Todd) Heberling. He is survived by his sisters, Judy (Bill) Yoder and Betty (Gerry) King; his former wife, Christine Szalay Strange and their three children, Paul Steven (Shelley) Szalay Jr., Keith Charles (Leslie) Szalay, and Traci Szalay London; six grandchildren, as well as Robert Buchwald and Phillip Thomas, whom he loved like sons, and their families. Due to Cov-19 the service will be live streamed for the public on the Billow Funeral Homes Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BillowFuneralHomes
. Please join the family on SATURDAY, September 19 at 3:00 p.m. on Facebook. Memorial donations may be made to the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park, 1403 West Hines Hill Road Peninsula, Ohio 44264, https://www.conservancyforcvnp.org
, or to the Golden Retriever Rescue GRIN Rescue, P.O. Box 24365 Cleveland, OH 44124, https://grinrescue.org
