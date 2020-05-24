Paul Thomas Maty
1929 - 2020
Sub-Deacon Paul Thomas Maty, 90, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Paul was born in Akron on June 23, 1929 to the late Martin and Elizabeth Maty and was a lifelong area resident. Paul was deeply devoted to his faith, a lifetime member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church where he was ordained as a Sub-Deacon in 1987, and also participated in the R.B.O. and the Fellowship of Sts Simeon and Anna. He was a member of the Navel Reserves and retired from General Tire in 1982. Paul was a talented woodworker, remolding his own home and building furniture for his home and the church. In addition to his parents; Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Martin Maty, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joan nee Pavelchak; son, Thomas Maty; daughter, Paula (James) Emrick; grandchildren, Andrew James and Anika Suzanne Emrick; and many other loved ones. Family will receive friends on Monday, May 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S Main St. in Akron where a Parastas will be held at 7 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 A.M. at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 755 S Cleveland Ave. Services can be viewed online by going to http://www.stnickoca.org/stnwp/ and following the YouTube link. Burial will be at St. Nicholas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
MAY
25
Service
07:00 PM
Parastas
MAY
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Orthodox Church
