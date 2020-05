Sub-Deacon Paul Thomas Maty, 90, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Paul was born in Akron on June 23, 1929 to the late Martin and Elizabeth Maty and was a lifelong area resident. Paul was deeply devoted to his faith, a lifetime member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church where he was ordained as a Sub-Deacon in 1987, and also participated in the R.B.O. and the Fellowship of Sts Simeon and Anna. He was a member of the Navel Reserves and retired from General Tire in 1982. Paul was a talented woodworker, remolding his own home and building furniture for his home and the church. In addition to his parents; Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Martin Maty, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joan nee Pavelchak; son, Thomas Maty; daughter, Paula (James) Emrick; grandchildren, Andrew James and Anika Suzanne Emrick; and many other loved ones. Family will receive friends on Monday, May 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S Main St. in Akron where a Parastas will be held at 7 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 A.M. at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 755 S Cleveland Ave. Services can be viewed online by going to http://www.stnickoca.org/stnwp/ and following the YouTube link. Burial will be at St. Nicholas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church.