More Obituaries for Paul Barnett
Paul W. Barnett

Paul W. Barnett Obituary
Paul W. Barnett

Paul W. Barnett passed away on July 30, 2019 after a life-long illness. Paul was 60 years old. Preceded in death by his infant son, Matthew, and father, Paul C. Barnett, he is survived by son, Paul W. Barnett II; grandson, Aiden Barnett; mother, Wanda Barnett; sisters, Paula (Chris) Havlik, and Susan (Jack) Didado; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will take place on Monday, August 5 at 10:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Please visit Paul's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
