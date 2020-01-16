|
|
Paul William Roberts Sr., 68, passed away on January 14, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He was born on April 28, 1951, to the late Paul and Ruby (McLemore) Roberts. Also preceded in death by his wife, Crystal; brother, Wayne; sister, Peggy; daughter, Shelly; and in-laws, Dave and Olga Kinsey. He is survived by his children: Jason (Tammy) and Jeremy (Wendy), Paul Jr. and Kelly; siblings, Patsy Head (Jim), Bonnie Jones (Larry), Leonard Roberts (Laura), Debbie Wilson (John), Paula Morris (Mike), Gina Goldinger (Steve), Matthew Roberts; grandchildren Tyler, Madison, Ryan, Emersyn, Kinsey, Megan, Richard, Dustin, Brendan, Samantha and Zoe; as well as several nieces and nephews that he loved so much. Paul was a kind and loving man with a wonderful smile and a twinkle in his eye. Paul was a jack of all trades. He mastered concrete, carpentry, mechanics and loved to cook and BBQ. He was the owner of Roberts Concrete and later retired from Lockheed Martin after several years of service. Paul loved scratch offs, road trips and stops at casinos along the way. He loved racing with the boys and watching his grandson, Ryan race his Jr. Dragster. We would also like to thank the doctors and nurses on the Oncology floor at Akron General Hospital for your endless hours and the compassion that was shown to Paul and our family over the past few weeks. Family and friends may gather on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Instead of saying goodbye, we want to say thank you. Thank you for your wonderful life, advice, caring ways and just being the best dad, brother, grandpa, uncle and friend. Until we meet again, we love you so much.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 16, 2020