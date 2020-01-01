|
Paul W. (Billy) Sabetta, age 81, of Akron passed peacefully at home on December 3rd. He was born June 18, 1938 to the late William and Donna (Edick) Sabetta. His mother, Donna Mae Edick was inducted into the Akron Radio Hall of Fame in 1987 at age seven. Donna Mae made her debut on WADC and became the first child to perform on Akron radio. At age 11 she had her own 15 minute program each Saturday afternoon as part of the Kiddie Kabaret series which she continued until age 15. He was employed for East Ohio Gas for 30 years and was also owner of Goodtyme Video. Paul retired from Budget Avis at Akron/Canton Airport in 2017. Paul enjoyed sports, traveling, and live music. Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Carole (Kramer) Sabetta and his son, Tony Sabetta. He is survived by his son, Bill Sabetta; brother, Richard Sabetta; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and his close cousin, Fred Edick III. A private memorial service was held.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 1, 2020