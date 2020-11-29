1/
Paul Wayne Bowlby
Rev. Paul W. Bowlby passed away November 26, 2020. He was born April 5, 1928 and was a longtime member of Kenmore Church of the Nazarene. Paul was a retired minister from the Church of the Nazarene and a retired teacher from Coventry Schools. Preceded in death by his parents, his sister Gwen (Dolph) Knott and brother, Hobert (Jean) Bowlby, and son-in-law Daniel Beeman; Paul is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Evelyn; daughter, Cherrie Beeman; son, Kenneth (Ginny) Bowlby; grandchildren, Michael (Rebecca) Bowlby and Melissa (John) Williams; great grandchildren, Devin, Brooke, Riley, Jackson and Emily; brother Terry (LaJeana) Bowlby along with many extended family and friends. Private outdoor Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron, Ohio, with Pastor Terry Passmore officiating.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
