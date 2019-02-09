Home

Murray Funeral Home
173 S. Main Street
Creston, OH 44217
330-435-6670
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Murray Funeral Home
173 S. Main Street
Creston, OH 44217
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Murray Funeral Home
173 S. Main Street
Creston, OH 44217
View Map
Paul Wayts, Jr.

Paul Wayts, Jr., 71, of Creston, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.

A Vietnam Veteran, he retired from the PCA in Rittman.

Surviving are his wife, Glenda; children, David Wayts of Creston and Sharon Tavernelli of Rittman; grandchildren, Sierra, Danika, James and Natasha; and sister, Barbara Olson of Creston.

Services will be Monday, Feb. 11th at 11 a.m. at Murray Funeral Home in Creston where friends may call Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2019
