Paul Wayts, Jr.
Paul Wayts, Jr., 71, of Creston, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.
A Vietnam Veteran, he retired from the PCA in Rittman.
Surviving are his wife, Glenda; children, David Wayts of Creston and Sharon Tavernelli of Rittman; grandchildren, Sierra, Danika, James and Natasha; and sister, Barbara Olson of Creston.
Services will be Monday, Feb. 11th at 11 a.m. at Murray Funeral Home in Creston where friends may call Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2019