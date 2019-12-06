|
Paul William Jackson, an Akron native, passed away Monday, December 2nd, 2019 at the age of 56 of natural causes. Paul was a professional painter and handyman, but more importantly he was a great friend and even better father. He was truly Loved By All. He was succeeded in death by his sons: Paul Jr. and Timothy; daughter, Elizabeth; and his stepsons: Michael and Christopher. Calling hours will be 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM TONIGHT, December 6th, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44305), where funeral services will immediately follow at 7:30 P.M. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2019