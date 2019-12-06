Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:30 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:30 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
Paul William Jackson Obituary
Paul William Jackson, an Akron native, passed away Monday, December 2nd, 2019 at the age of 56 of natural causes. Paul was a professional painter and handyman, but more importantly he was a great friend and even better father. He was truly Loved By All. He was succeeded in death by his sons: Paul Jr. and Timothy; daughter, Elizabeth; and his stepsons: Michael and Christopher. Calling hours will be 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM TONIGHT, December 6th, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44305), where funeral services will immediately follow at 7:30 P.M. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2019
