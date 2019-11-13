|
WADSWORTH -- Paul Zaleha, age 89, of Wadsworth, Ohio, died Saturday, November 8, 2019 at the JAG Healthcare Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation facility in Orrville, after an extended period of declining health. Paul was born May 16, 1930, in Noble County, Ohio, son of the late John and Elizabeth Kachmar Zaleha. He graduated from Belle Valley High School and attended Ohio University. Paul was a United States Army veteran, having served two years in the Korean conflict. Paul retired as office manager of the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services (now ODJFS). Paul was elected national President of the International Association of Personnel in Employment Services, and was awarded the ceremonial "Key to the City" of Cincinnati. Paul was a charter member of the Magic City Kiwanis and served on the Wadsworth Community Improvement Corporation. Paul was a long time member of the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church of Wadsworth, serving on committees and church council. Paul was an original member of the Wadsworth Hunt Club, where he met his surviving wife, Landra (Libengood). Paul loved to garden, hunt, fish, and golf. Paul enjoyed his families, watching birds, cooking, baking and decorating cookies. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by wife, Ellen (Whitmyer) who died November 16, 2002; granddaughter, Kate Zaleha; sister, Ethel Zaleha; and five brothers, John, Andy, Frank, Victor, George and Robert. Paul is survived by his wife, Landra (Libengood); sons, John (Ann) of Hebron, Mark (Christine) of Wadsworth, and Michael (Nancy) of Springfield; sister, Mildred "Elizabeth" Alison of Naples, Florida; grandchildren, Bryan, Megan, Alicia, Adam (Maggie), Eli and Shaylyn; and multiple nieces and nephews. The Libengood family includes Curt, Doug, Brenda (Eggert) and grandchildren Alex, Caitlin, Sarah, Seth, and Cassidy. Family will greet visitors at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 North Lyman Street, Wadsworth, OH from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019. Interment service will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Chapel, 9560 Acme Rd., Seville, OH at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Wadsworth, 146 High St., Wadsworth, OH 44281. HilliardRospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2019