|
|
Paula Ann Reece (Stein) Paula (Stein) Reece of Mineola, TX passed away suddenly on the morning of August 7th, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marian Stein of Akron, OH, and brothers, Daniel Stein and Bradley Stein, also of Akron. She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Donald Reece, her brother Robert G. Stein (Mary Lou) and sister-in-law, Karen (Dan) Stein. She also leaves behind her beloved children - daughters Carla (David) and Cynthia (James); sons John (Rhonda), and Carl; and granddaughters, Samantha (Matthew) and Carly, along with many nieces and nephews. A woman of faith, she was an avid reader and a highly accomplished cook, and gardener of which many people benefited. She was a lover of competitive sports; especially Cubs baseball. We will miss her fiery spirit, her unwavering loyalty, her sharp wit, and her attention to detail - especially with the recipes she relished to share with others. A small family service has already taken place. If you would like to honor her memory, she would have appreciated a donation to your local food bank in her name.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019