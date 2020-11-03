Paula Anne Morris Witwer (73), of Stow, Ohio, passed away October 30th, 2020 in the comfort of her home with her devoted husband by her side. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Edward (Bud) Morris and Nellie Sawczuk Morris; and her uncle and aunt, Sammy and Ann Conti. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, James Witwer; children, Kelly (Jason) Saavedra, Aaron Witwer, Adam Witwer, and Hallie (Marty) Kosovich; and grandchildren, Matthew Saavedra, Valentina and Hugh Witwer, and Juniper Kosovich. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Charlotte Graves and Carol Witwer; cousins, James and Sandy Conti and Anthony and Lois Conti, as well as brother, Don Morris. She was a long-time member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Stow. Paula graduated from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron and then St. Thomas Hospital School of Nursing in 1967. She worked as a registered nurse for Akron Children's Hospital in the neonatal unit for nine years. She also worked for Children's Medical Group of Akron and other pediatricians over the years of her career. Paula was a talented crafter who loved to sew, everything from her children's Halloween and school play costumes to her exquisite quilts. She was also an entrepreneur who sold her beautiful quilts and hand-sewn gifts at craft shows and through her home business. She enjoyed being a Girl Scout Leader and taking her troop camping each year and being the district cookie leader, with cookie boxes stacked high in her house filling two whole rooms each cookie season. She cherished being involved in all of her children's and grandchildren's activities, making memorable birthday cakes and lending her time and talents to many school projects. Throughout her life, she was a role model to her children and to all who knew her. Both she and her husband have been an inspiration to all with their strength and courage through difficult times. Paula always thought of others before herself. Above all, she loved her family and loved them well. She will be deeply missed. Calling hours will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Rd., Stow, OH 44224. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Stow OH, followed by interment at Silver Springs Cemetery, Stow, OH. Masks must be worn and social distancing observed at the Church and Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 5075 Windfall Rd., Medina, OH 44256 or Holy Family Church, Stow, OH. Many thanks to all family and friends, especially her wonderful neighbors, who have supported Paula and her family during this difficult time, and to the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Western Reserve for their tender care. CIRIELLO CARR, (330) 928-7116.







