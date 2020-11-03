1/1
Paula Anne Morris Witwer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula Anne Morris Witwer (73), of Stow, Ohio, passed away October 30th, 2020 in the comfort of her home with her devoted husband by her side. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Edward (Bud) Morris and Nellie Sawczuk Morris; and her uncle and aunt, Sammy and Ann Conti. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, James Witwer; children, Kelly (Jason) Saavedra, Aaron Witwer, Adam Witwer, and Hallie (Marty) Kosovich; and grandchildren, Matthew Saavedra, Valentina and Hugh Witwer, and Juniper Kosovich. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Charlotte Graves and Carol Witwer; cousins, James and Sandy Conti and Anthony and Lois Conti, as well as brother, Don Morris. She was a long-time member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Stow. Paula graduated from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron and then St. Thomas Hospital School of Nursing in 1967. She worked as a registered nurse for Akron Children's Hospital in the neonatal unit for nine years. She also worked for Children's Medical Group of Akron and other pediatricians over the years of her career. Paula was a talented crafter who loved to sew, everything from her children's Halloween and school play costumes to her exquisite quilts. She was also an entrepreneur who sold her beautiful quilts and hand-sewn gifts at craft shows and through her home business. She enjoyed being a Girl Scout Leader and taking her troop camping each year and being the district cookie leader, with cookie boxes stacked high in her house filling two whole rooms each cookie season. She cherished being involved in all of her children's and grandchildren's activities, making memorable birthday cakes and lending her time and talents to many school projects. Throughout her life, she was a role model to her children and to all who knew her. Both she and her husband have been an inspiration to all with their strength and courage through difficult times. Paula always thought of others before herself. Above all, she loved her family and loved them well. She will be deeply missed. Calling hours will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Rd., Stow, OH 44224. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Stow OH, followed by interment at Silver Springs Cemetery, Stow, OH. Masks must be worn and social distancing observed at the Church and Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 5075 Windfall Rd., Medina, OH 44256 or Holy Family Church, Stow, OH. Many thanks to all family and friends, especially her wonderful neighbors, who have supported Paula and her family during this difficult time, and to the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Western Reserve for their tender care. CIRIELLO CARR, (330) 928-7116.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Interment
Silver Springs Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved