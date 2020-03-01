|
Loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Friend March 14, 1946 June 11, 2019 Surrounded by her family and loved ones, at age 73, Paula passed away in her home on Saturday, June 11, 2019. Born "Paula Antoinette Fatheree" she was the first first child of James and Melba. Paula grew up with her two younger twin siblings James and Janell in Akron, Ohio. Paula graduated from Buchtel High School in 1963. After attending a few years of college, she headed off to the bright lights of New York City where she pursued acting and theatre, eventually joining the Peace Corps. In NYC, she found her true love, cooking and entertaining and opened her first restaurant "Cafe Figaro" in the West Village. In '69 she gave birth to her daughter, Jessica, and that summer moved to sunny California to open up the second "Cafe Figaro" in Hollywood. She fell in love with Venice Beach and made it her home. In '75. Her son Ian was born. Ian went on to open several other restaurants and catering companies. On January 13, 1986, she met the love of her life, Gene Bambic. The two spent an incredible 33 years together filled with love, family and friends. Married at the Self Realization Fellowship, Paula devoted a great deal of time to the church. She developed and led the young women's program, while also teaching Sunday school. Her true joy was spending time and helping raise her grandchildren.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020