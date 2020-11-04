1/2
Paula J. Orr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Paula J. Orr (nee Hobart) 73, passed away on November 1, 2020 after a courageous one year battle with cancer. A resident of Wadsworth, Paula graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School, class of 1965. She held several management positions in the medical field, while traveling around the country with her husband Larry, who predeceased her. In her later years, Paula's pride and joy were her beautiful twin grandchildren, David and Kathryn. Paula is survived by her son Michael (Linden) Robart, sisters Patricia Colfack, Pamela Hobart-Rinehart (Ben) and brother Bill Hobart, along with the aforementioned twin grandchildren and dear friends Mary and Barry Detweiler. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on SATURDAY, November 7, 2020 at the Billow FALLS Chapel, 1907 23rd St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223 with Rev. Kirk Bruce officiating. Inurnment will follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed on the Billow Facebook page www.facebook.com/billowfuneralhomes To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FALLS Chapel)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Billow Falls Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Billow Falls Chapel
1907 23rd Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
(330) 867-4141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved