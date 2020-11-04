) Paula J. Orr (nee Hobart) 73, passed away on November 1, 2020 after a courageous one year battle with cancer. A resident of Wadsworth, Paula graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School, class of 1965. She held several management positions in the medical field, while traveling around the country with her husband Larry, who predeceased her. In her later years, Paula's pride and joy were her beautiful twin grandchildren, David and Kathryn. Paula is survived by her son Michael (Linden) Robart, sisters Patricia Colfack, Pamela Hobart-Rinehart (Ben) and brother Bill Hobart, along with the aforementioned twin grandchildren and dear friends Mary and Barry Detweiler. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on SATURDAY, November 7, 2020 at the Billow FALLS Chapel, 1907 23rd St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223 with Rev. Kirk Bruce officiating. Inurnment will follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed on the Billow Facebook page www.facebook.com/billowfuneralhomes
To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
. (Billow FALLS Chapel)