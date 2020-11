) Paula Jean (Rumble) Kuhl, age 66, was reunited with her loved ones in Heaven on October 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Jeanne (Wells) Rumble. She is survived by her loving husband, Byrle; one sister and two brothers; numerous other family and friends. Private services will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Paula was always either laughing or crying, so today we ask that you shed a tear and laugh like you've never laughed before in her memory.