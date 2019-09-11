Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Paula K. Falcon Obituary
Paula K. Falcon AKRON - Paula K. Falcon, 63, passed away September 9, 2019. Born in Akron, she was a lifelong area resident. Paula had been employed with Summa Health Systems as a radiologist, retiring in 2014. She was a member of Cornerstone Church. Paula enjoyed picnics and going to the pool. Preceded in death by parents Donald and Betty (Taylor) Harold and brother, David Harold, she is survived by husband, John Falcon; daughter, Brittany Falcon; brother Ken Harold; adopted daughter, Marchana Mealey; best friend, Paula Stallard and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Pastor Brenda Young will conduct service Thursday 11 AM at Redmon Funeral Home, where friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 8 PM and Thursday one hour prior to the service. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the , PO Box 15120 Chicago, IL 60693. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
