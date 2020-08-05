Paula Marie Cary, 92, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Joseph Care Center. Paula was born January 10, 1928 to Clement and Lucille (Slicker) Quinn in Massillon and had been an area resident her entire life. She was a public school teacher for many years and attended Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. She loved to travel, dine out and play bridge. Paula was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul, and is survived by her children, Lori (Tom Bauch) Chiarappa, Lynn (Phillip) Gauer and Richard (Jo) Cary; grandchildren, Frank (Ashley) Chiarappa, Tony (Josephine) Chiarappa, Paul Chiarappa, Stephanie Chiarappa and Steve Chiarappa; siblings, Monica (Jim) Conrad and Martin (Cheryl) Quinn; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Rd., Uniontown, OH (corner of Steese and Massillon Roads in Green, entrance off Steese Rd.), where the family will receive friends one hour prior to services. The services will be livestreamed at facebook.com/AnthonyFuneralHomes/
. Interment, Sunset Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's and Related Disease Foundation.