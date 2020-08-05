1/1
Paula Marie Cary
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula Marie Cary, 92, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Joseph Care Center. Paula was born January 10, 1928 to Clement and Lucille (Slicker) Quinn in Massillon and had been an area resident her entire life. She was a public school teacher for many years and attended Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. She loved to travel, dine out and play bridge. Paula was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul, and is survived by her children, Lori (Tom Bauch) Chiarappa, Lynn (Phillip) Gauer and Richard (Jo) Cary; grandchildren, Frank (Ashley) Chiarappa, Tony (Josephine) Chiarappa, Paul Chiarappa, Stephanie Chiarappa and Steve Chiarappa; siblings, Monica (Jim) Conrad and Martin (Cheryl) Quinn; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Rd., Uniontown, OH (corner of Steese and Massillon Roads in Green, entrance off Steese Rd.), where the family will receive friends one hour prior to services. The services will be livestreamed at facebook.com/AnthonyFuneralHomes/. Interment, Sunset Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's and Related Disease Foundation.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
(330) 899-9790
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved