Paulette Evans



Paulette Evans, 72, passed away on Feb 6, 2019 after a heroic battle with stomach and esophageal cancer. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Aug 4, 1946, she would live in Akron the rest of her life. She was graduate of Central Hower High School and worked for BF Goodrich for 22 years. Later pursuing careers in healthcare, Paulette would retire in 2008 after working as a well-respected LPN at Rockynol for 13 years.



Preceded in death by mother, Annie Ruth Norman and stepfather, Charles Norman; grandparents, Pauline and Lafayette McMillan, and several relative and friends. She is survived by the remaining members of "The Big Five" her beloved husband of 54 years, Raymond J. Evans; children, Michael T Evans (Karen), Kim Evans (Scott), and Jay Evans (Danell); grandchildren, Michael, Juanice, Damario, Raymond, and Isaiah; great-grandsons, JayVon and Tray; along with a host of amazing family members, friends, and acquaintances that touched her life.



Paulette will be remembered for her beauty inside and out, her sense of humor and wit that would have you doubled over in laughter and tears. She was an awesome cook and most of all an awesome mother, wife, and friend. We will love and miss you forever.



Special thanks to the wonderful care provided during this difficult time by the many doctors, nurses, and staff at Summa Akron City Hospital, especially Dr. Donald Albainy.



Per her wishes service will be private. Condolences may be sent to 1818 Wakefield Dr., Akron, OH 44320