) Paulette Gates, age 73, went home to be with the lord on June 10, 2020. Paulette was born in Akron. She lived most of her adult life in Suffield and Hanoverton, Ohio. Paulette graduated from Kenmore High School in 1964 and was employed with Peck Movers and Field Local Schools as a school bus driver and spent many years as a caregiver for her parents. She was a member of the Church of Christ and enjoyed Bible studies and fellowship. Paulette's interests included history, music and reading. She was active in 4-H when her girls were growing up and was an advisor for Light Horse and involved in various committees. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She also loved time with friends and her dogs and cat. Paulette was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Kenneth, who passed away seven months ago and her parents, Paul and Marguerite Peck. She is survived by her daughters, Shannon Gates of Hanoverton and Tracy (Kenneth) Meffert of Atwater. Family and friends will be received Friday, June 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where funeral services will be held Saturday, June 13, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Scott Hindel officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. The family strongly suggests that masks be worn and social distancing observed. The family suggests memorials to the local food bank of your choice. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com.