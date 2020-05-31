Paulette M. Johnson (Oseland), 51, of Akron, passed away unexpectedly on May 21, 2020. Born April 21, 1969, she was a lifelong resident of Akron. Paulette was a R.N. who loved to take care of her patients from the area. However, her greatest accomplishment was her family whom she was so proud of. She loved animals and rescued many. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Oseland; father, Larry Oseland; grandparents, John and Gladys Shackelford. Left to cherish her memory, the love of her life, husband, Marvin; children, Branden, Jennifer (Jon), Justin (Tiffany), Michelle (Steve), Sandra, Donna, Marvin Jr. (Debra), Kenneth (Angie), the late Larry; grandchildren, Tyeasha, Tailor, Jailynn, Liam, Amaya; great-granddaughter, Alani, and another grandbaby on the way, as well as a host of other grandchildren and great-grandchildren across the country. Also left to cherish her memory, sister, Rhona Narehood; brother, Ivan (Renee) Wise; niece, Katianna; aunts, Eileen Mitchell, Helen Cullen; uncles, John (Barb) Shackelford, Roger (Deb) Shackelford; cousin, Tracy (Scott) McConnell, close family friend, Pat Boland, many other cousins, family, and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.