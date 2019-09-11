Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodland United Methodist Church
444 N. Hawkins Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodland United Methodist Church
444 N. Hawkins Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Carson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Ann Carson


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Ann Carson Obituary
Pauline Ann Carson (nee Kotopka) Pauline Ann "Polly" Carson, 82, died September 9, 2019. Born August 27, 1937 in Bridgeport, Ohio to Louis P. and Mary Ann Demchok Kotopka, she had been a registered nurse for over twenty years. Polly was guided in life by her strong faith. She demonstrated this through volunteering and her strong love and devotion for her children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 38 years, James H. Carson and brothers, Frank, Louis and John Kotopka; she is survived by her three children; son, James A. Carson and daughter-in-law, Margaret L. Carson (nee Oyenque) of Memphis, Tenn.; daughter, Susan Carson Rodgers and son-in-law, Dean A. Rodgers of Jackson Township; and daughter, Karen Carson and partner Christine Spinelli of Akron; grandchildren, James O. Carson, Margaret A. Carson, William O. Carson, Megan C. Rodgers, Jessica C. Rodgers and Grace P. Carson; sisters, Eva Reynolds, Marie Vargo and Francis Delande; and brother, Art Kotopka. Services will be held 11a.m. FRIDAY at Woodland United Methodist Church, 444 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron, OH 44313, with Rev. Debbie Gibbons officiating. Interment at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. Friends may call at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., THURSDAY, from 4 to 7 p.m. and one hour before services FRIDAY at Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44308 or The Auxiliary Board of Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens, Inc., 714 N. Portage Path, Akron, OH 44303. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now