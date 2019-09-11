|
Pauline Ann Carson (nee Kotopka) Pauline Ann "Polly" Carson, 82, died September 9, 2019. Born August 27, 1937 in Bridgeport, Ohio to Louis P. and Mary Ann Demchok Kotopka, she had been a registered nurse for over twenty years. Polly was guided in life by her strong faith. She demonstrated this through volunteering and her strong love and devotion for her children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 38 years, James H. Carson and brothers, Frank, Louis and John Kotopka; she is survived by her three children; son, James A. Carson and daughter-in-law, Margaret L. Carson (nee Oyenque) of Memphis, Tenn.; daughter, Susan Carson Rodgers and son-in-law, Dean A. Rodgers of Jackson Township; and daughter, Karen Carson and partner Christine Spinelli of Akron; grandchildren, James O. Carson, Margaret A. Carson, William O. Carson, Megan C. Rodgers, Jessica C. Rodgers and Grace P. Carson; sisters, Eva Reynolds, Marie Vargo and Francis Delande; and brother, Art Kotopka. Services will be held 11a.m. FRIDAY at Woodland United Methodist Church, 444 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron, OH 44313, with Rev. Debbie Gibbons officiating. Interment at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. Friends may call at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., THURSDAY, from 4 to 7 p.m. and one hour before services FRIDAY at Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44308 or The Auxiliary Board of Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens, Inc., 714 N. Portage Path, Akron, OH 44303. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 11, 2019