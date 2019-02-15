Pauline Ann Fontanarosa (Canale)



On February 13, 2019, our family lost our amazing mother and "Nana," Pauline Ann Fontanarosa nee Canale. She was an inspiration to everyone who knew her, with her elegance, selflessness, perseverance, incredible cooking, and above all, her dedication to family.



Pauline was born in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, and moved to Youngstown, Ohio in her childhood. She attended East High School and had dreams of becoming a flight attendant. However, after she lost her father, the late Lorenzo Canale, she and her mother, the late Agnes Canale, owned and operated their family's general store and pharmacy. While working there, Pauline met the late Benny Fontanarosa, and the two were married in 1952. Pauline was the devoted mother of three children, daughter, Paula Sabella, son, Larry Fontanarosa, and son, Phil Fontanarosa; and mother-in-law to Camille Sabella and Kristine Fontanarosa.



But the role she cherished most, Pauline was the loving "Nana" to her nine grandchildren, Jennifer McCredy, Joel Fontanarosa, Beth Fontanarosa, Andrew Fontanarosa, Julie Gardner, Lauren Fontanarosa, Carmen Sabella, Julia Sabella, and Annmarie Sabella; and four great-grandchildren, Lily McCredy, Mia McCredy, George Halter, and Dean Halter.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 16 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel at The Village at St. Edward, 3131 Smith Rd., Fairlawn, Ohio 44333. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary