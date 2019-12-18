|
Pauline Antoinette Konig, 85, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Akron City Hospital. Pauline was born March 17, 1934 to Anthony and Nesah Roestenburg in Tjimahi, Java, Indonesia and has been a Green resident for many years. She was employed by Akron Awning for many years. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband Albert in 2013 and brother Peter and is survived by her children Peter (Pamela), Crystal (Kenneth Metz) and Christopher Konig and Anthony Allen; grandchildren: Dustin and Carmen Konig, Ravyn Clark and Cody Vance; siblings: Emma, Lucas, Mary, Johannes, Martinus, Anthony and Veronica and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Road, Uniontown OH 44685 (corner of Massillon and Steese Roads, entrance off Steese). A Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron OH 44319. Cremation will follow the Mass.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 18, 2019