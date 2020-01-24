|
WADSWORTH -- Pauline Cargill, age 89, of Wadsworth, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at The Inn at Coal Ridge in Wadsworth, following a period of declining health. Norma 'Pauline' Mills was born on March 15, 1930, in Carrollton, Ohio, to the late George and Eileen (Harsh) Mills and graduated from Carrollton High School with the class of 1948. She married John Milton Cargill on January 22, 1954, in Carroll County, and were happily married for over 61 years until his death on December 8, 2015. She did clerical work at Fort Knox when she and John were first married and he was enlisted in the Army. Upon moving to Wadsworth, she enjoyed being a housewife, and all the duties which that entailed, such as sewing, baking, cooking, and raising her family. She was also a longtime member of Northside Christian Church in Wadsworth. Surviving are two sons, John "Mike" (Becky) Cargill, and Kurt (Marie) Cargill, both of Wadsworth; daughter, Amy (Steve) Bishop of Suffield; grandchildren, Ben Cargill, Kasey Cargill, Mary Anderson, Jessie Bishop, Nicole Cargill, Madeline Dean, Jamie Bishop, and Maddison Minica; brother, Paul Mills of Carrollton; two sisters, Martha (Glenn) Dennis, and Barb (Gail) Klingaman, both of Mesa, AZ; great grandchildren, Vincent Cargill, Caelan Minica, Avery Dean, Oakley Dean, Cecelia Cargill, Gracie Minica, Holly Cargill, and Noah Cargill; brother-in-law, Mark Cargill of Pattersonville, OH; sister-in-law, Martha Lou (Ron) Becker of Homeworth, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, John Cargill; parents, George and Eileen Mills; brothers, Fred, Rex, Joe, Homer, Bill, and Earl; and sisters, Evelyn, Dorothy, Eleanor, and Olive. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr., Rittman. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27, at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, with Pastor Robin L. Hart officiating. Burial will follow at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northside Christian Church, 7615 Ridge Rd., Wadsworth, OH 44281. Auble-Gillman Funeral Home in Rittman is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 24, 2020